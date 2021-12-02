Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of HE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 279,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

