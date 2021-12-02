Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $21.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 28,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

