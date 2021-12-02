Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

