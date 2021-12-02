HC Wainwright Boosts BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $15.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $7.59 on Monday. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.15.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

