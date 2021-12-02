HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.56

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 30658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

