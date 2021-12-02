Head to Head Analysis: Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Merriman and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 21.46 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Merriman and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.45%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Merriman and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merriman N/A N/A N/A Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of equity and options execution services and research for high growth companies. It also provides capital formation, advisory and M&A services. The company was founded by David Jonathan Merriman on May 6, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

