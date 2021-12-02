Head-To-Head Comparison: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) versus Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -173.95%

This table compares Minim and Touchpoint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.26 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -22.00 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 31.06 -$3.55 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Minim and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Summary

Touchpoint Group beats Minim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

