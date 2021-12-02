Head to Head Comparison: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nikola has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 8 1 0 2.11 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.91%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43% Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 42,684.34 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -5.49 Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 545.13 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -3.24

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Nikola on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

