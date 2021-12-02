Head to Head Contrast: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A People’s United Financial 31.40% 8.50% 0.99%

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.62 $10.85 million $4.45 7.81 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.09 $219.60 million $1.53 10.88

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

