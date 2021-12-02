Head-To-Head Review: Rare Element Resources (REEMF) vs. Its Peers

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS: REEMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rare Element Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -527.18% -195.19% Rare Element Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A -$3.23 million -30.43 Rare Element Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.30

Rare Element Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resources Competitors 798 3517 3794 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 68.50%. Given Rare Element Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rare Element Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rare Element Resources competitors beat Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

