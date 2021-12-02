Head to Head Survey: CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) & Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1,501% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cloudflare and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 10 12 0 2.55 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $159.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $431.06 million 124.18 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -237.67 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloudflare beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.