Head to Head Survey: The Coretec Group (CRTG) & Its Peers

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 45 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Coretec Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.26, suggesting that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Coretec Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% The Coretec Group Competitors -30.27% 25.29% -2.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A -$1.85 million -2.50 The Coretec Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -33.44

The Coretec Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Coretec Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group Competitors 154 596 1000 41 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.95%. Given The Coretec Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Coretec Group rivals beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

