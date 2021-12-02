Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.