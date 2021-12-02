HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.44 ($86.87).

HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.45 and a 200 day moving average of €70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

