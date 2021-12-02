HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.