Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

