Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Helix has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $216,944.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00054872 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 158.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.