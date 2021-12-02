Helpico (HELP) Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Helpico has a market capitalization of $468.39 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

