Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Buys £118,800 in Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) insider Timothy Clissold bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). 211,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,192. The stock has a market cap of £445.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.20. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.