Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.40 ($106.14).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.