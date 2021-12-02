Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $40.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $154.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 212,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,043. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

