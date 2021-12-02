Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HCCI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

