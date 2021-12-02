Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.95

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 161874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

