Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

