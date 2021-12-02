Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $77.31

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.31, but opened at $75.08. Hibbett Sports shares last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 4,904 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

