Horizon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $716,875.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

