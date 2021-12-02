HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.13. 23,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.