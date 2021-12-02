Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Survey

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.44 $2.05 million ($0.06) -390.77 Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.31 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -1.25% -0.24% -0.11% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

