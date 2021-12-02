Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 866.0 days.

HUSQF stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.95.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

