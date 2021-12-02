iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

ICAD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 118,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. iCAD has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.