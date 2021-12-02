Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Up 7.6%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.94. 5,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Identiv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $491.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,526 shares of company stock worth $4,490,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.