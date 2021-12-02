IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.36. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

