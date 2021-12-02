IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,318. IES has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IES by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IES by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

