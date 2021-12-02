IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,318. IES has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.