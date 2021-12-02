Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.26

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $14.61. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

