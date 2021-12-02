Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $244.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

