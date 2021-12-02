ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

