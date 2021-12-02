Impossible Finance (IF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $497,337.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $8.55 million and $497,337.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

