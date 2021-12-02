Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,991.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

