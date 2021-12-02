Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.21

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.21 and traded as low as $99.33. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 19,781,024 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

