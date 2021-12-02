Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 6.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. 315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

About Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

