InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 81.2% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

