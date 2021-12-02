InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 81.2% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
