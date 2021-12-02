Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Trading Down 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

