Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.8 days.

Shares of Inpex stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

