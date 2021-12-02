Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.8 days.
Shares of Inpex stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.
Inpex Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.