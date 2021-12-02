Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Purchases $125,745.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $676.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after buying an additional 144,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

