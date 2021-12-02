Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Purchases $125,745.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AMBC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $676.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
