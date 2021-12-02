Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 97,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

CRCT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $567,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

