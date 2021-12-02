Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 97,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
CRCT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $567,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cricut by 48.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
