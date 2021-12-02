Insider Buying: CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $749.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

