Insider Buying: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,300 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.
Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 184,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
