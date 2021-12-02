Insider Buying: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,300 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $454,675.50.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 184,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

