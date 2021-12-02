Insider Buying: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

