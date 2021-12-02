Insider Buying: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Buys 147 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Benjamin J. Mclean purchased 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $12,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFPI traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.53. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,377. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

