Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $279,256.56.

On Monday, November 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 256,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,027. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

